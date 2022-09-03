WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

732 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Val Verde.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Soils in this area are very wet and runoff from heavy

rainfall may occur very quickly.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Juno, State Highway 163 and Farm to Market Road 189.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

