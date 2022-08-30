WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

327 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Uvalde and Zavala.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 324 PM CDT, Heavy rainfall from earlier this morning has

produced an estimated 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across

western Uvalde and Zavala counties. Runoff from earlier heavy

rains combined with light rain this afternoon will lead to

arroyo and small stream flooding.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Uvalde, Crystal City, La Pryor, Washer, Blewett, Uvalde

Estates, Dabney, Cline, Laguna, Las Colonias, Montell, Reagan

Wells, Cometa and Chula Vista-River Spur.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

