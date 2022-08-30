WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

903 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS, NORTHEASTERN KINNEY, WESTERN REAL

AND NORTHWESTERN UVALDE COUNTIES...

At 903 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 7 inches

of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported State Highway 55 south of Camp

Wood in Real County is closed due to flooding.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Camp Wood, Barksdale, Vance, Alamo Village and Prade Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather