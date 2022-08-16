WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

756 PM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rio Grande At Foster Ranch affecting Val Verde County.

For the Rio Grande...including Foster Ranch, Pandale Crossing,

Langtry, Cauthorn Ranch Near Juno, Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock,

Pafford Crossing nr Comstock, Del Rio, Eagle Pass...Major flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 800 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rio Grande At Foster Ranch.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 26.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 1.4 feet Sunday

evening.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

25.9 feet on 09/23/2008.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri

Rio Grande

Foster Ranc 14.0 25.3 Tue 7 pm CDT 5.0 2.0 1.5

