WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 429 PM CDT Mon Aug 15 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Maverick County through 515 PM CDT... At 428 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Rosita to 12 miles west of Chupadera Ranch Airport. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Brief tornadoes possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to trees, outbuildings, and vehicles possible. Locations impacted include... Eagle Pass, El Indio, Chula Vista, Rosita, Eidson Road, Farias Lake and Las Quintas Fronterizas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 2823 10022 2824 10026 2828 10029 2831 10028 2840 10035 2845 10034 2848 10037 2850 10033 2851 10038 2854 10041 2858 10040 2861 10045 2864 10045 2866 10050 2871 10051 2893 10011 2820 10011 2820 10021 TIME...MOT...LOC 2128Z 224DEG 28KT 2861 10045 2824 10027 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...