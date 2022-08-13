WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 513 PM CDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern DeWitt County through 545 PM CDT... At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cuero, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Cuero, Yorktown, Nordheim, Westhoff, Cotton Patch, Gruenau and New Davy. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2885 9760 2900 9775 2901 9775 2903 9773 2916 9755 2924 9736 2909 9725 TIME...MOT...LOC 2213Z 057DEG 21KT 2913 9738 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather