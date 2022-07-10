WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

613 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Caldwell and

southwestern Bastrop Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 612 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Cedar Creek, or 9 miles northeast of Lockhart, moving

south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lockhart, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Brownsboro, Delhi, Tilmon,

Rockne, String Prairie, Watterson, Red Rock, McMahan, Lytton Springs,

Dale, Jeddo, Bateman, St John Colony, Mendoza, Taylorsville and

Joliet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2977 9734 2977 9773 3001 9773 3003 9770

3004 9736 2979 9731

TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 351DEG 16KT 2996 9755

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather