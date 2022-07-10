WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 430 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather