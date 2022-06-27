WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 537 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Bastrop, southern Lee and northwestern Fayette Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Giddings, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Giddings, Smithville, Fedor, Paige, Circle D-KC Estates, Serbin, Northrup, Alum Creek, McDade, Loebau, Rabbs Prairie, Warda, Buescher State Park, Hills, West Point, Lincoln, Winchester, Kirtley, Nechanitz and Manheim. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3028 9680 2996 9680 2991 9721 3035 9726 TIME...MOT...LOC 2237Z 089DEG 14KT 3014 9690 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather