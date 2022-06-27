WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

453 PM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Blanco

and southeastern Gillespie Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sandy, or 8 miles west of Round Mountain, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Stonewall, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Sandy, Albert, Rocky Hill,

LBJ State Park, Blowout and LBJ National Historical Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3038 9836 3011 9857 3013 9858 3014 9859

3014 9869 3024 9883 3049 9852

TIME...MOT...LOC 2152Z 040DEG 16KT 3039 9850

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Caldwell, Guadalupe and Hays.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Wimberley, Martindale, Uhland,

Staples, Fentress, Mountain City, San Marcos Regional

Airport, Reedville, Redwood, Maxwell and Hays City.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather