Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 409 AM CDT Fri Jun 24 2022 ...TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM 99 TO 104 DEGREES EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... Very hot high temperatures between 99 and 104 degrees are expected this afternoon across South-Central Texas. Combined with humidity, this could lead to heat indices ranging from 102-106 degrees, particularly across the Coastal Plains, I-35 corridor, and Winter Garden Region. Those with outdoor plans are urged to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, as well as taking frequent cooling breaks in shaded and\/or air-conditioned environments. Under no circumstances should children or pets be left unattended in vehicles.