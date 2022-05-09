WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

503 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

...UNSEASONABLY HOT WEATHER TO CONTINUE TODAY...

An early warm season heat wave will continue today with high

temperatures climbing into the mid 90s to near 103 across much of

the area. High humidities over the region will lead to even

higher heat index values that could reach the upper 90s to near

108 across most locations. Should conditions warrant, a Heat

Advisory may be needed later today.

Be sure to take precautions in the heat. Drink plenty of water,

wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, and take breaks in

the shade or in air conditioned areas.

