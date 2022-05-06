WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 6, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 411 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Generally visibility of one to two miles, with localized low lying areas dropping to visibility of one half to one quarter mile. * WHERE...Low lying areas and areas along rivers, creeks, and streams in Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop and Lee Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather