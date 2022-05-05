WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

827 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GONZALES AND

SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail

and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern DeWitt,

east central Gonzales, south central Fayette and Lavaca Counties

through 915 PM CDT...

At 828 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Schulenburg to Gonzales. Movement was

southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Gonzales, Yoakum, Schulenburg, Hallettsville, Shiner, Flatonia,

Moulton, Sublime, Hochheim, Komensky, Worthing, Henkhaus, Engle,

Dilworth, Koerth, Moravia, High Hill, Glaze City, Breslau and Nickle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2921 9728 2952 9760 2974 9692 2968 9683

2963 9687 2961 9684 2958 9684 2958 9679

2943 9665

TIME...MOT...LOC 0128Z 301DEG 32KT 2969 9694 2952 9747

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather