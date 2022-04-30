WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

452 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near

Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and

Beyarsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE

GREGG HARRISON MARION

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH

UPSHUR

