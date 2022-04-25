WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1042 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Dimmit

County through 1130 PM CDT...

At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Winter Haven, or near Crystal City, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Carrizo Springs, Winter Haven, Brundage and Carrizo Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2863 9995 2864 9970 2851 9953 2844 9989

TIME...MOT...LOC 0342Z 328DEG 11KT 2861 9982

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern La Salle

At 1045 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Gardendale, or near Cotulla, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Cotulla, Millett, Gardendale and Woodward.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 67 and 82.

LAT...LON 2850 9892 2841 9924 2857 9932 2865 9920

2864 9919 2865 9901

TIME...MOT...LOC 0345Z 244DEG 14KT 2853 9921

