WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

958 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Atascosa

County through 1045 PM CDT...

At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Charlotte, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Charlotte, Christine, Campbellton, McCoy, Davis and Hindes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2864 9834 2864 9850 2869 9879 2887 9879

2891 9821 2889 9820 2870 9821 2869 9823

2861 9833

TIME...MOT...LOC 0258Z 271DEG 35KT 2879 9869

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

