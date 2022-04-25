WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

259 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, DeWitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Karnes, and Lavaca.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 258 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Cuero, Yoakum, Kenedy, Karnes City, Schulenburg,

Hallettsville, Yorktown, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Runge,

Smiley, Nordheim, Fayetteville, Hochheim, Cheapside,

Westhoff, Thomaston, Ezzell, and Sublime.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

