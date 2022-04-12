WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

443 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Bexar

County through 515 PM CDT...

At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Leon Valley, or 9 miles northwest of San Antonio, moving northeast at

40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio

Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Alamo Heights,

Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross

Mountain, Olmos Park, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Sea

World, Timberwood Park and Converse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2957 9878 2973 9846 2971 9843 2975 9841

2972 9838 2973 9835 2972 9834 2970 9838

2967 9838 2965 9834 2962 9834 2960 9831

2956 9830 2955 9828 2956 9824 2955 9823

2941 9869

TIME...MOT...LOC 2143Z 244DEG 36KT 2953 9866

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COMANCHE EASTLAND ERATH

HAMILTON HOOD JACK

MILLS PALO PINTO PARKER

SOMERVELL STEPHENS WISE

YOUNG

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR CORYELL AND NORTHEASTERN LAMPASAS COUNTIES...

At 442 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pidcoke,

moving northeast at 25 mph. Ping pong ball size hail was reported

with this storm in Izoro.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Gatesville, McGregor, Evant, Fort Gates, Mother Neff State Park,

Oglesby and South Mountain.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central

Texas.

