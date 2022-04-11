WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Hays and

southern Travis Counties through 430 AM CDT...

At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms

from near Dripping Springs to near Tanglewood Forest, moving east at

50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Austin, Pflugerville, Buda, Dripping Springs, Tanglewood Forest,

Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills,

Rollingwood, Mustang Ridge, Bear Creek, Barton Creek, Henly, Shady

Hollow, Onion Creek, Driftwood, Hornsby Bend, Manchaca and Sunset

Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3021 9749 3008 9764 3005 9825 3014 9826

3023 9822 3041 9753

TIME...MOT...LOC 0854Z 260DEG 49KT 3015 9805

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED

PANHANDLES...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND

THE WESTERN HALF OF THE TEXAS PANHANDLE...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 10 PM CDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch

has been cancelled. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* Affected Area...In Texas...Sherman...Moore...Potter...Randall

and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Tuesday...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...2 to 5 Monday and 6 to 8 on Tuesday.

* Timing...From 1 PM to 9 PM Monday and from 11 AM to 10 PM on

Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE PANHANDLES...

PANHANDLES|...

effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. A Red

Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 10 PM CDT

Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam...

Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent.

effect from 11 AM to 10 PM CDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...

Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Hutchinson...Roberts...

Hemphill...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Armstrong...Donley and

Collingsworth.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 8.

* Timing...From 11 AM to 10 PM.

