WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

846 PM CDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN ATASCOSA COUNTY...

At 846 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christine,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Christine, Campbellton, Coughran, Peggy, McCoy, and Fashing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

