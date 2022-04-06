WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 811 PM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022 ...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ACROSS THE EASTERN TWO THIRDS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS ON THURSDAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY NORTH WINDS... .Breezy north winds will return by mid-morning Thursday for many areas. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph, potentially higher near and north of Austin, will gust at times to 20-30 mph, highest in Burnet and Williamson counties. This will combine with very dry air to create critical fire danger once again as relative humidity values will be in the mid to lower teens and potentially single digits in a few locations through the afternoon hours. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF THE HILL COUNTRY, I-35 CORRIDOR, AND COASTAL PLAINS... The National Weather Service in Austin\/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTH-CENTRAL TEXAS... Gusty north winds have begun to diminish this evening although very dry air remains in place. RH recovery tonight will only be into the 30s across most of the area and 40s to mid 50s east of I-35. WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE US-77 CORRIDOR... * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather