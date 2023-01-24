WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 232 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations around 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...The southern three quarters of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 800-452-9292 for road information. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations around 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...The eastern two thirds of the Oklahoma Panhandle and the northern quarter of the Texas Panhandle. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call 844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for road information. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather