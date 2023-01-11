WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 745 PM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES... The National Weather Service in Amarillo has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. Relative humidity values continue to rise behind the front, and this will decrease our fire threat. However, wind speeds will still be strong behind the front through the evening hours. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather