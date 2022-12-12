WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 812 PM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, hail and strong winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather