WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1029 PM CST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. * WHERE...Deaf Smith County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 800-452-9292 for road information.