WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 830 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Deaf Smith County. * WHEN...From Noon today to Noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 800-452-9292 for road information.