WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

857 AM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

...Moderate to heavy snowfall expected through remainder of the

morning...

Watching a band of snow nearly stationary in the northwestern

Panhandles from approximately Dalhart, northeast through Stratford

and into the western parts of Texas County, Oklahoma. Snowfall

rates of 0.5" to near 1" of snow per hour is expected within this

band of snow as it slowly drifts to the east-southeast. Total

snowfall amounts within this band of snow could be between 4-6".

With blowing snow reported, visibility may be as low as a quarter

of a mile at times. Please use caution if traveling in this area.

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island

and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard and away from rocks, jetties and piers. If

caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the

current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If

unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

