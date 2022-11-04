WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 420 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Beaver and northeastern Lipscomb Counties through 445 AM CDT... At 420 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Follett, or 19 miles southwest of Laverne, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Follett and Slapout. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3638 10012 3650 10028 3685 10001 3646 10000 TIME...MOT...LOC 0920Z 221DEG 50KT 3650 10014 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather