WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 354 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ROBERTS AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB COUNTY... At 354 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Wolf Creek Park, or 12 miles west of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Follett and Darrouzett. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.