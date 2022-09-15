WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

401 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Armstrong,

southeastern Carson, southwestern Gray and Donley Counties through

430 PM CDT...

At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles north of Howardwick to Hedley. Movement

was northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clarendon, Groom, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan,

Greenbelt Lake and Goodnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3521 10120 3532 10108 3529 10081 3489 10054

3482 10054 3475 10115 3475 10119

TIME...MOT...LOC 2100Z 246DEG 9KT 3511 10093 3486 10067

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lipscomb,

northeastern Roberts and southeastern Ochiltree Counties through 430

PM CDT...

At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles south of Wolf Creek Park, or 20 miles northwest of Canadian,

moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

Lipscomb, Darrouzett and Wolf Creek Park.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

LAT...LON 3605 10046 3606 10054 3601 10054 3598 10061

3605 10076 3615 10081 3650 10045 3650 10031

3649 10024 3625 10007

TIME...MOT...LOC 2102Z 228DEG 17KT 3613 10061

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

