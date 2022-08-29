WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 820 AM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following county, Carson. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 818 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain has ended. However, flooding may still be possible due to the runoff of the previous heavy rain. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Panhandle. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather