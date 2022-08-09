WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 332 PM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Gray and southeastern Roberts Counties through 400 PM CDT... At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Lefors, or 10 miles east of Pampa, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Pampa, Lefors and Codman. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3530 10055 3529 10099 3564 10097 3565 10056 TIME...MOT...LOC 2032Z 177DEG 7KT 3550 10079 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather