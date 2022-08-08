WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

500 PM CDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham

and northwestern Deaf Smith Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 500 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Simms, or 24 miles southwest of Vega, moving west

at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Glenrio.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3539 10304 3517 10267 3499 10277 3499 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 2200Z 107DEG 11KT 3511 10283

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, Hudspeth.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 401 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in West and Northwest of Allamoore. Between 0.5 and

1.2 inches of rain have fallen.

- West and Northwest of Allamoore is the most likely place to

experience minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Southeastern Hudspeth County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

