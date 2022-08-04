WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 557 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles north of Pampa to 4 miles south of

Kingsmill to 11 miles south of Goodnight, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Pampa, Panhandle, Clarendon, Claude, Miami, White Deer, Mclean,

Groom, Lefors, Skellytown, Howardwick, Hedley, Lelia Lake, Lake

Mcclellan, Wayside, Goodnight, Lora, Kingsmill, Alanreed and

Codman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 103 and 105 and heat index values

up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Central Texas.

* WHEN...Now until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the

risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures between 103 and 106 and heat index values

* WHERE...Much of North Texas.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

