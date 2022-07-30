WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 439 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cimarron and northern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 439 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Seneca, or 15 miles northeast of Clayton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Boise City, Felt and Wheeless. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3650 10300 3671 10300 3677 10242 3638 10226 3640 10304 3650 10304 TIME...MOT...LOC 2139Z 286DEG 13KT 3660 10298 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather