AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

656 AM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of the Panhandle of

Oklahoma, including the following areas, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas.

Portions of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas,

Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore,

Ochiltree, Roberts and Sherman.

The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose

a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

