WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

513 PM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham

County through 545 PM CDT...

At 513 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northeast of Glenrio, or 24 miles southeast of Nara Visa,

moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Oldham

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3550 10304 3551 10268 3525 10270 3519 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 2213Z 177DEG 7KT 3530 10290

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

