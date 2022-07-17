WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 17, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1054 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather