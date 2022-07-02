WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma...

Southeastern Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma...

Northwestern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 842 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast

of Griggs, or 11 miles north of Stratford, moving northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Texhoma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

