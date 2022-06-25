WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 621 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...North central Armstrong County. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Claude. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Donley County. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. - At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. mainly rural areas of Northwestern Donley County _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather