WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 841 PM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN HUTCHINSON...SOUTHERN HANSFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following counties, Carson and Hutchinson. * WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Borger, Fritch and Skellytown. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather