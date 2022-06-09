WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southwestern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stinnett, or

10 miles north of Borger, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford and Lake Meredith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HUTCHINSON COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in

effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHWESTERN POTTER...SOUTHWESTERN MOORE

AND SOUTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES...

At 815 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Masterson to 6 miles north of Valley De Oro to 10

miles southwest of Boys Ranch, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is

expected.

Locations impacted include...

Boys Ranch, Masterson and Four Way.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

