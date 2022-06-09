WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

700 PM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DALLAM COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHERN SHERMAN COUNTIES...

At 700 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles southeast of Goodwell to 11 miles south of

Texhoma to 8 miles southeast of Stratford, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Stratford and Texhoma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

