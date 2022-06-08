WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1008 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1015 AM CDT this morning for a

portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas,

Armstrong, Carson, Potter and Randall.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

