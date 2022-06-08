WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 501 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...SOUTHERN TEXAS...WESTERN LIPSCOMB... HANSFORD...SHERMAN AND OCHILTREE COUNTIES... At 501 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Booker to 9 miles northwest of Waka to 3 miles southwest of Texhoma, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Booker, Goodwell, Gruver, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Wolf Creek Park, Elmwood, Adams, Farnsworth, Boyd, Waka, Bryans Corner, Balko, Morse and Texhoma. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH DONLEY GRAY HANSFORD HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON LIPSCOMB MOORE OCHILTREE POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN WHEELER _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather