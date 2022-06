WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

442 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...TEXAS...WESTERN LIPSCOMB...HANSFORD...

SHERMAN AND OCHILTREE COUNTIES...

At 442 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 4 miles southeast of Elmwood to 7 miles south of

Hardesty to 6 miles east of Griggs, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is

expected.

Locations impacted include...

Guymon, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Stratford, Beaver, Booker,

Goodwell, Gruver, Optima, Darrouzett, Hardesty, Wolf Creek Park,

Elmwood, Adams, Farnsworth, Boyd, Waka, Eva and Bryans Corner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

330 UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 326. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN THE TEXAS PANHANDLE...

HANSFORD HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON

LIPSCOMB OCHILTREE ROBERTS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOOKER, BORGER, CANADIAN, CODMAN,

FARNSWORTH, FOLLETT, GLAZIER, GRUVER, HIGGINS, LAKE MARVIN, LORA,

MIAMI, PERRYTON, SPEARMAN, WAKA, AND WOLF CREEK PARK.

330 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH

DONLEY GRAY MOORE

POTTER RANDALL SHERMAN

WHEELER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMARILLO, BRISCOE, BUFFALO LAKE,

BUSHLAND, CANYON, CLARENDON, CLAUDE, DOZIER, DUMAS, FOUR WAY,

GOODNIGHT, KINGSMILL, LELA, LUTIE, MASTERSON, PAMPA, PANHANDLE,

PANTEX, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, SKELLYTOWN, STRATFORD, TWITTY,

UMBARGER, WASHBURN, WAYSIDE, WELLINGTON, WHEELER, AND WHITE DEER.

