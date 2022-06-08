WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 116 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WHEELER COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning is stayed north of Wheeler County. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR EASTERN HEMPHILL COUNTY... At 115 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Lake Marvin, or 8 miles east of Canadian, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Lake Marvin. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather