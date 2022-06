WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 322

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AMARILLO TX

821 PM CDT TUE JUN 7 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 322, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN THE PANHANDLE OF OKLAHOMA

CIMARRON

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS

DALLAM HARTLEY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOISE CITY, CHANNING, CONLEN,

DALHART, HARTLEY, KEYES, ROMERO, AND WARE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 322 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS

EVENING

DEAF SMITH OLDHAM

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOOTLEG, BOYS RANCH, DAWN, HEREFORD,

VEGA, AND WILDORADO.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather