Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 30, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

405 AM CDT Mon May 30 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas...

Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...

Oldham...Potter...Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong

and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph are possible across the northwest Panhandles.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...3 TO 7.

* Timing...12 PM CDT through 9 PM CDT Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

